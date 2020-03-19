-
Iraq: Former national football team star donates hotel to help health authorities
Former star of Iraq’s national football team Emad Muhammed donated a hotel to the health authorities in the city of Karbala to help cope with the coronavirus pandemic. Footage shows the regional health ministry staff and the building.
“It is free of charge to receive people who have had contact with patients infected [with the virus]. And with COVID-19 outbreak, of course, this donation is critical. We encourage the people to support the health department in Karbala,” said Karar Jawad Abbas, the Director of Public Health Department of Karbala.
Iraq has reported 192 cases of COVID-19 cases and 28 deaths from the disease.
