Iraq forms new government after six months of uncertainty

Iraq’s new Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has taken office after parliament approved a partial cabinet after six months of not having a real government.

Al-Kadhimi’s first tasks are tackling corruption and the country’s beleaguered economy, made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad, Iraq.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Iraq #MustafaalKadhimi