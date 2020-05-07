Share
Iraq forms new government after six months of uncertainty

6 hours ago

Iraq’s new Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has taken office after parliament approved a partial cabinet after six months of not having a real government.
Al-Kadhimi’s first tasks are tackling corruption and the country’s beleaguered economy, made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad, Iraq.
