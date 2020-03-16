-
Iraq: Health workers disinfect public spaces in Baghdad to curb coronavirus spread
Health workers were deployed in Baghdad in order to disinfect 150 public sites across the city as part of the government’s plan to combat the coronavirus outbreak.
Footage shows workers in protective gear spraying disinfectant on various surfaces from fences and gas stations to bus stops and local shops.
Iraq confirmed 110 cases of infection with 10 deaths and 26 recoveries, according to figures from the Health Ministry.
