-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iraq: Hundreds join funeral procession for journalists killed covering protests
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Hundreds joined the funeral processions of Iraqi journalists Ahmed Abdel Samad and Safaa Ghali, who worked as a freelance cameraman for Ruptly, in Basra on Saturday, after they were killed while covering protests in the city on Friday.
“Yesterday we lost two friends and colleagues, media reporters Ahmed Abdel Samad and Safaa Ghali, who were taken by treachery, they were 50 metres away from the authorities of Al Basra [when killed],” Husien Albasri, a mourner, said.
“Martyr Ahmed Abdel Samad was the voice of the poor, he was the voice of truth the martyr was the defender of truth he was reporting truth with all its details,” said another participant Ammar Razaq.
Samad and Ghali were shot dead by unknown gunmen in the southern Iraqi city on Friday while working for the Iraqi broadcaster Dijlah TV.
Ghali worked as a freelance cameraman for Ruptly in recent years and provided over 30 video reports published by the agency.
The unrest began in Iraq in October, amid anger over corruption and economic inequality. Over 400 protesters have been killed and thousands more injured during protests.
Video ID: 20200111-026
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200111-026
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly