Iraq: Hundreds of students join Baghdad rally against new PM Allawi
Hundreds of students joined the latest round of anti-government protesters in Baghdad on Tuesday, where they voiced their opposition to the new prime minister, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi.
The demonstrations come three days after Iraqi President Barham Salih named former communications minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as the country’s new prime minister.
Footage shows hundreds of people marching near Tahir Square, chanting anti-government slogans and waving Iraqi flags.
Iraq has been in the grip of unrest over government corruption, high unemployment and external influence in Iraqi politics since October 2019. Amid massive anti-government protesters, Allawi’s predecessor Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned from his post on December 1.
Video ID: 20200204-047
