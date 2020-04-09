Share
Iraq intelligence chief to form gov’t after PM-designate withdraws

23 mins ago

Iraq’s Intelligence Chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi has been asked to form a government.
That is after Prime Minister-designate Adnan al-Zurfi withdrew his candidacy over mounting pressure from the opposition.
Al-Kadhimi is the third person to be named to the post in just over two months.
Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

