Iraq intelligence chief to form gov’t after PM-designate withdraws

Iraq’s Intelligence Chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi has been asked to form a government.

That is after Prime Minister-designate Adnan al-Zurfi withdrew his candidacy over mounting pressure from the opposition.

Al-Kadhimi is the third person to be named to the post in just over two months.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

