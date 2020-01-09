-
Iraq: “Iraq is not alone” – Turkish FM Cavusoglu after meeting in Baghdad
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with his Iraqi counterpart Mohamed Ali Alhakim during his official visit to Baghdad on Thursday.
Cavusoglu’s visit comes after a US strike near Baghdad airport that killed Iran Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani on Friday before Iran carried out retaliatory rocket attacks against US forces stationed in Iraq.
Commenting on the attack, Turkish FM stated “Iraq is not alone and we will work together to get over these difficult days,” adding that the incident “caused a high tension in the region.”
Ali Alhakim added that reducing tensions between Iran and the US would allow to “spare the region the risk of any destructive war in which there is no winner.”
Both parts reaffirmed the need to maintain Iraq “away from regional conflicts and pivot policy,” which would improve the stability of the area.
