Iraq: Memorial service held for PMF deputy leader al-Muhandis and Soleimani

Iraqi officials held a memorial service in Baghdad on Tuesday to commemorate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy leader of Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), marking 40 days since he was killed in a US strike alongside Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

The killing of al-Muhandis and Soleimani prompted the Iraqi Parliament to pass a resolution urging the government to expel all foreign troops from Iraq.

Walid Al-Sahlani, a member of the Iraqi Parliament said “The decision of the Iraqi Parliament on the expulsion of foreign troops represented a comprehensive national vision, after the flagrant violation of the Iraqi sovereignty and the disgraceful crime [the killing of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis], which was openly proclaimed by the United States.”

Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Soleimani were killed in an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport on January 3.

The Pentagon released a statement shortly after confirming the US had carried out the airstrike on the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.”

