-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iraq: Memorial service held for PMF deputy leader al-Muhandis and Soleimani
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Iraqi officials held a memorial service in Baghdad on Tuesday to commemorate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy leader of Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF), marking 40 days since he was killed in a US strike alongside Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.
The killing of al-Muhandis and Soleimani prompted the Iraqi Parliament to pass a resolution urging the government to expel all foreign troops from Iraq.
Walid Al-Sahlani, a member of the Iraqi Parliament said “The decision of the Iraqi Parliament on the expulsion of foreign troops represented a comprehensive national vision, after the flagrant violation of the Iraqi sovereignty and the disgraceful crime [the killing of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis], which was openly proclaimed by the United States.”
Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Soleimani were killed in an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport on January 3.
The Pentagon released a statement shortly after confirming the US had carried out the airstrike on the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.”
Video ID: 20200211-063
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200211-063
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly