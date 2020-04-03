Iraq: Najaf laboratory tests suspected coronavirus patients amid pandemic

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Bacteriologists working at a laboratory belonging to Al-Shuhadaa General Hospital in Najaf performed tests for patients suspected of being infected with the coronavirus, Thursday.

Footage filmed at the Iraqi hospital shows patients, some with children, sitting on hospital beds with bacteriologists running the tests at the laboratory.

One of those, who came to test himself on having the coronavirus said that he and his colleague “came voluntarily due to the fact that we feel some symptoms so we came to the ER so that if we have the disease we can receive the cure.”

Ahmed Abed Farhood, one of the bacteriologist working at the hospital, explained the testing procedure: “the final stage is the RNA extraction of COVID-19 after that, we add the substance according to the proteins that we see here in the sample. After we complete the extraction, we move to the VCR room behind me to see the results”

According to the data published by Johns Hopkins University, over 700 cases of the coronavirus and 54 deaths have been registered in Iraq so far.

