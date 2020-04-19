Iraq: Oil price drop fuels economic crisis

Iraq has been hit by political instability that has effectively left it without a government.

The country has also been caught in the middle of escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. Now, the sharp decline in oil prices is affecting its economy.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Iraq #Oil