Iraq: Parliament votes to expel foreign troops

Iraq’s Parliament adopted a motion obliging the government to expel the foreign troops from Iraq, in an extraordinary session held in Baghdad on Sunday, after the assassination of top Iraqi and Iranian commanders.

Cancelling the request for military assistance from the US-led coalition, constituted the first point of a five points resolution as the “military operations [against ISIS] have ended and victory and liberation were achieved.”

The resolution announced by the parliament’s Chairman, Mohamed al-Halbousi, forced the government to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi territory, and to prevent them from using Iraqi waters or airspace for whatever reason.

The Iraqi government has also been asked to file a complaint against the US at the United Nations, for committing serious violations and breaches of Iraqi sovereignty and security.

The resolution, which was passed unanimously, urged the Iraqi government to conduct investigations at the highest levels to uncover the circumstances of the American raid and to update the House of Deputies with the results within seven days hence.

The session was attended by, Adel Abdul Mahdi, caretaker prime minister, who addressed the MPs and urged them to vote in favour for the motion “in spite of the consequences” and asked the parliament to explain to the Iraqi people the potential costs “political, economic, monetary, security, and in international relations not only with the US but also with many of the International Coalition’s states” in case the expulsion of foreign troops was “confrontational and regarded, by some parties, as aggressive rather than correctional.”

The extraordinary session was conducted after the killing Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, by a US airstrike on Friday near Baghdad’s airport in Iraq.

