Share
0 0 0 0

Iraq: Pilgrimage continues despite coronavirus pandemic

about 1 hour ago

Iraq has so far registered 214 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths.
To prevent further spread of the virus, the government imposed a weeklong curfew in Baghdad and other cities and cancelled all domestic flights.
But security forces are still struggling to enforce the lockdown.
Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

Leave a Comment