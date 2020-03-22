Iraq: Pilgrimage continues despite coronavirus pandemic

Iraq has so far registered 214 coronavirus cases and 17 deaths.

To prevent further spread of the virus, the government imposed a weeklong curfew in Baghdad and other cities and cancelled all domestic flights.

But security forces are still struggling to enforce the lockdown.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

