Iraq: PM Abdul-Mahdi meets with Kurdish-Iraqi PM Barzani in Erbil

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi arrived in Erbil on Saturday, where he was received at the airport by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

Footage shows Barzani receiving Abdul-Mahdi at the airport, before the two leaders walk together towards the terminal building.

The two leaders reportedly discussed anti-government protests, foreign troop presence in Iraq and wider regional tensions. Abdul-Mahdi reportedly assured he did not seek a hostile relationship with the United States.

The meeting comes eight days after a US strike near Baghdad airport that killed Iran Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani, before Iran carried out retaliatory rocket attacks against US forces stationed in Iraq.

Video ID: 20200111-061

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200111-061

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly