Iraq: PM Abdul-Mahdi meets with Turkish FM Cavusoglu in Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu during his official visit to Baghdad on Thursday.

Cavusoglu and Abdul-Mahdi assessed common steps to reduce tensions in the region and stressed the importance of the “unity and stability of Iraq,” Cavusoglu stated on his Twitter page.

Cavusoglu’s visit comes after a US strike near Baghdad airport that killed Iran Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani on Friday before Iran carried out retaliatory rocket attacks against US forces stationed in Iraq.

Turkey’s top diplomat is set to meet with other top Iraqi officials such as his counterpart Mohamed Ali Alhakim and Iraqi Parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.

