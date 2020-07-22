Share
0 0 0 0

Iraq PM vows he ‘won’t allow threats’ to Iran from Iraqi soil

14 hours ago

Iran’s supreme leader says Tehran will not interfere in relations between Iraq and the United States.
He was speaking after meeting Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khadimi in the Iranian capital.
But Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the US is an enemy and does not want an independent Iraq.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Iran #MustafaKhadimi #Khamenei

Leave a Comment