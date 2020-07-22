-
Iraq PM vows he ‘won’t allow threats’ to Iran from Iraqi soil
Iran’s supreme leader says Tehran will not interfere in relations between Iraq and the United States.
He was speaking after meeting Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Khadimi in the Iranian capital.
But Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned the US is an enemy and does not want an independent Iraq.
Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.
