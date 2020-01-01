Iraq: Protest continues outside US embassy in Baghdad

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protests in front of the US embassy in Baghdad continued on Wednesday, with reports emerging of US troops firing tear gas against protesters.

Footage shows Iraqi security forces guarding the compound while fires blazing close to the walls nearby.

According to reports, troops stationed at the US embassy fired tear gas early on Wednesday, attempting to disperse protesters who spent the night outside the embassy.

On Tuesday, protesters angry about US air strikes on the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria managed to storm the building and set parts of the premises ablaze.

The Pentagon said that about 750 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division would be sent to the Middle East and that additional troops could be deployed over the coming days.

