Iraq: Protesters attempt to break into US embassy in Baghdad

Dozens of Iraqi protesters broke into the US embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday, during demonstrations against US airstrikes on an Iran-backed group in Iraq and Syria over the weekend.

The US ambassador to Iraq and staff members were evacuated before protesters broke down the embassy entrance and stormed the premises.

Footage shows protesters gathering outside the embassy compound, chanting and holding flags of the Kataib Hezbollah militia, which reportedly lost 25 fighters to US strikes on Sunday. Protesters were reportedly coming from the funeral of said fighters.

US Secretary Defence, Mark Esper, said on Monday that F-15 Strike Eagles fighter jets hit five targets linked to Kataib Hezbollah, three in western Iraq and two in eastern Syria.

The strikes came after Washington accused Kataib Hezbollah of a rocket attack that killed a US civilian contractor and injured four US servicemen and two members of the Iraqi security forces near Kirkuk.

