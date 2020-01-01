-
Iraq: Protesters begin to withdraw from US “embassy of evil” in Baghdad
Protesters who have been surrounding the US Embassy in Baghdad began to withdraw on Wednesday, a day after they stormed the premises in response to US airstrikes carried out against Kataib Hezbollah militia position in Iraq.
Footage shows protesters burning tire fires and waving Iraqi flags, while others began to pack up stalls that had been set up nearby.
Muhammad Muhi, Official Spokesman for Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades, spoke to the protesters there, praising their efforts and called the US Embassy “the embassy of evil”
According to reports, troops stationed at the US embassy fired tear gas early on Wednesday, attempting to disperse protesters who spent the night outside the embassy.
On Tuesday, protesters angry about US air strikes on the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria managed to storm the building and set parts of the premises ablaze.
The Pentagon said that about 750 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division would be sent to the Middle East and that additional troops could be deployed over the coming days.
Video ID: 20200101-043
