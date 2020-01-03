Iraq: Protesters celebrate as head of Iran’s Quds force General Soleimani killed in US airstrike

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters rallied in the streets of Baghdad to celebrate, hours after General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, was reportedly killed during a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport, on Friday.

Footage filmed in the early hours of Friday shows crowds gathering in the streets of the Iraqi capital to celebrate the attack, marching and waving Iraqi flags.

According to Iraqi officials and the State television, the strike also killed the deputy head of the Iran-backed Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Video ID: 20200103-002

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200103-002

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly