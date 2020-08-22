-
Iraq: Protesters clash with police at regional govt building in Basra
Protesters clashed with police outside the regional parliament building in Basra on Friday, after they gathered to demand Basra governor Asad al-Eidani’s resignation over the recent killing of two activists.
Protesters could be seen throwing petrol bombs at officers as fires burned on the streets of the city.
The protests were sparked by days of alleged inaction by the government on the killing of activists Reham Yacoub and Tahseen Osama.
At least eight security personnel were injured in the clashes, spokesman for the semi-official Independent High Commission for Human Rights Ali al Bayati reported.
