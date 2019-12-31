Iraq: Protesters gather outside after storming US embassy in Baghdad

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters gathered around the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, after some of them managed to storm inside the building.

Protesters set parts of the premises ablaze. Footage also shows protesters throwing objects against the compound.

US Secretary Defence Mark Esper said on Monday that F-15 Strike Eagles fighter jets hit five targets linked to Kataib Hezbollah, three in western Iraq and two in eastern Syria.

The strikes came after Washington accused Kataib Hezbollah of a rocket attack that killed a US civilian contractor and injured four US servicemen and two members of the Iraqi security forces near Kirkuk.

