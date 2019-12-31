-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iraq: Protesters gather outside after storming US embassy in Baghdad
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Protesters gathered around the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, after some of them managed to storm inside the building.
Protesters set parts of the premises ablaze. Footage also shows protesters throwing objects against the compound.
US Secretary Defence Mark Esper said on Monday that F-15 Strike Eagles fighter jets hit five targets linked to Kataib Hezbollah, three in western Iraq and two in eastern Syria.
The strikes came after Washington accused Kataib Hezbollah of a rocket attack that killed a US civilian contractor and injured four US servicemen and two members of the Iraqi security forces near Kirkuk.
Video ID: 20191231-017
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191231-017
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly