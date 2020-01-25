-
Iraq: Protesters march in Baghdad to call for US troops withdrawal
Thousands of protesters marched through Baghdad on Friday to call for US troops to leave Iraq, following a call from Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to hold a ‘million man march.’
Demands for the pullout have been growing since the killing of Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani in a targeted airstrike on January 3. The attack prompted Iraqi parliament to vote for the expulsion of American troops.
US President Donald Trump threatened sanctions in response to the move. The US currently has nearly 5,000 troops in Iraq on a training mission.
