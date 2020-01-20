Iraq protests: “There are no jobs, no schools, nothing. When we graduate, we sit at home”

“Security forces must stop shooting at us. Look at who we are. Both sides are Iraqi. Why are you killing your brothers?” Hundreds of Iraqi anti-government protesters grappled with security forces in a bid to shut Baghdad streets on Monday, a deadline they had given authorities to implement long-awaited reforms.

