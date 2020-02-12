Iraq: Rare snowfall blankets Baghdad in white

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

After an ultra-rare snowfall, the residents of the Iraqi capital Baghdad woke up to their city covered in snow on Tuesday.

Footage shot in the Janain district of Baghdad shows the palm trees sprinkled in white as the city welcomed its second snowfall of the century.

Baghdad’s last recorded snowfall was in 2008.

