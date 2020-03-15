Iraq seeing worst political crisis since Saddam Hussein died

Iraq is experiencing the worst political crisis since the death of former President Saddam Hussein.

The country has not had a leader since November when mass protests forced Adel Abdul Mahdi from office.

The president is due to select a new candidate on Tuesday.

But the anti-government movement, which demands radical change, appears to be losing momentum.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

