Share
0 0 0 0

Iraq seeing worst political crisis since Saddam Hussein died

23 mins ago

Iraq is experiencing the worst political crisis since the death of former President Saddam Hussein.
The country has not had a leader since November when mass protests forced Adel Abdul Mahdi from office.
The president is due to select a new candidate on Tuesday.
But the anti-government movement, which demands radical change, appears to be losing momentum.
Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Iraq

Leave a Comment