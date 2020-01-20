Iraq: Several injured in new round of protests in Baghdad

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

At least 10 people were reportedly injured in a new round of anti-government protest in the Iraqi capital city of Baghdad on Sunday.

Footage shows protesters throwing projectiles and waving Iraqi flags with clouds of tear gas seen in the background and several demonstrators apparently suffering from tear gas inhalation.

According to reports, several groups took to the streets of Baghdad in an attempt to block major roads and cause traffic disruption on the eve of the deadline protesters gave the government to make progress on reforms.

Unrest in Iraq began in October, amid anger over corruption and economic inequality. Over 400 protesters have been killed and thousands more injured during demonstrations.

Video ID: 20200120-004

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200120-004

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly