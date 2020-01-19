Iraq Shia armed groups meeting over ‘US aggression’

In an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, the spokesperson for Iraq’s Hezbollah Brigades has confirmed a meeting in Iran of all the major Shia armed groups in the region.

Held in the city of Qom, he said they chalked out the future course of action against “US aggression”.

Al Jazeera’s Osama Bin Javaid has more from Baghdad.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Iraq