-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iraq: Sirens sound in Baghdad in solidarity with coronavirus victims
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Sirens sounded and the Iraqi National Anthem was played in Baghdad and across Iraq on Tuesday, in solidarity with novel coronavirus victims and in honour of healthcare workers and security forces.
Footage shows mask-wearing medics, security services members and officials gathering as sirens ring out in the background.
“This initiative is very important to raise the morale of associates in the health and security forces who watch over the security of citizens,” said Gasib al-Hajami, the director of Al-Karkh Health Directorate in Baghdad.
“We are now in a fierce war with coronavirus, an
invisible enemy that attacks everywhere and at any time,” he added.
According to Johns Hopkins University, over 1,122 cases of the novel coronavirus and 65 related deaths have been registered in Iraq.
Video ID: 20200408-008
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200408-008
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly