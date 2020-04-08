Iraq: Sirens sound in Baghdad in solidarity with coronavirus victims

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Sirens sounded and the Iraqi National Anthem was played in Baghdad and across Iraq on Tuesday, in solidarity with novel coronavirus victims and in honour of healthcare workers and security forces.

Footage shows mask-wearing medics, security services members and officials gathering as sirens ring out in the background.

“This initiative is very important to raise the morale of associates in the health and security forces who watch over the security of citizens,” said Gasib al-Hajami, the director of Al-Karkh Health Directorate in Baghdad.

“We are now in a fierce war with coronavirus, an

invisible enemy that attacks everywhere and at any time,” he added.

According to Johns Hopkins University, over 1,122 cases of the novel coronavirus and 65 related deaths have been registered in Iraq.

