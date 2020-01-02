Iraq: Sit-in camp set up across US embassy one day after protesters” withdrawal

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Protesters set up camp outside Baghdad’s Babylon Rotana hotel on Tigris River embankment across the US Embassy on Thursday one day after they had withdrawn from areas surrounding the US mission in the Iraqi capital.

Mostly consisted of Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) members, protesters held a council for members of Kataib Hezbollah militia killed during US airstrikes late December.

The camp will reportedly stay in its place until Iraqi parliament passes legislation demanding US troops withdrawal from the Iraqi soil.

On Tuesday, protesters angry about US airstrikes on the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria managed to storm the US embassy building and set parts of the premises ablaze.

The Pentagon said that about 750 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division would be sent to the Middle East and that additional troops could be deployed over the coming days.

