-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iraq: Soleimani’s coffin paraded in Karbala farewell procession
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Note: Music in the file may be subject to copyright; RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto-1 TV/Iran International
Thousands of people flooded the holy city of Karbala on Saturday to participate in a farewell procession for Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in a US airstrike near Bagdad airport on Friday.
The funeral service took place at al-Abbas Holy Shrine. Mourners paraded the coffins inside the shrine and later paid their respects to the slain commanders. Various Shiite clerical leaders also attended the ceremony.
Similar farewell processions are supposed to take place in the holy city of Najaf in Iraq and later in Ahvaz, Mashhad and Tehran in Iran. Soleimani’s body will be laid to rest in his hometown Kerman next week.
Note: Music in the file may be subject to copyright.
Video ID: 20200104-026
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200104-026
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly