Iraq: Soleimani’s coffin paraded in Karbala farewell procession

Thousands of people flooded the holy city of Karbala on Saturday to participate in a farewell procession for Iranian General Qasem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who were killed in a US airstrike near Bagdad airport on Friday.

The funeral service took place at al-Abbas Holy Shrine. Mourners paraded the coffins inside the shrine and later paid their respects to the slain commanders. Various Shiite clerical leaders also attended the ceremony.

Similar farewell processions are supposed to take place in the holy city of Najaf in Iraq and later in Ahvaz, Mashhad and Tehran in Iran. Soleimani’s body will be laid to rest in his hometown Kerman next week.

