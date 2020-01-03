Iraq: *STILLS* show aftermath of attack on Baghdad Airport that killed Soleimani

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: IRAQ GOVERNMENT HANDOUT

Stills released by Iraq’s Security Media Cell on Friday shows the aftermath of an attack on Baghdad Airport that killed Iran’s Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani on early hours of Friday morning.

Soleimani was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport in the early hours of Friday morning, alongside Jamal Jafaar Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, the leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd al-Shaabi).

The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Minister of Defence, Amir Hatami promised “a crushing revenge will be taken for Soleimani’s unjust assassination.”

Mandatory credit: IRAQ GOVERNMENT HANDOUT

Video ID: 20200103-025

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200103-025

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly