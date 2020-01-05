Iraq: Student demonstrators condemn US and Iran interference

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

As student demonstrations continued in Bagdad on Sunday, protesters condemned the external influence and the emerging conflict between Iran and the US over the assassination of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani in a US airstrike.

“When they [US] kill a commander who is visiting Iraq, whether Iranian or not, isn’t it a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty? It is a violation to Iraq’s sovereignty if either parties, America or Iran, hit in Iraq,” said Mohammed Rasheed, one of the protesters.

“We, Iraqis, would like to live a real independence of our country,” he added.

Another protester asked for foreign troops to be expelled from Iraq. “We want Iraq to maintain its sovereignty and dignity. In case those parties [USA and Iran] want to confront each other, they should do that outside of Iraq rather than transforming it into a battle and chaos field.”

Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed by a US airstrike on Friday near Baghdad’s airport in Iraq. The assassination has raised tensions in the Middle East.

