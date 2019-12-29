Iraq: Student protesters flood the streets of Baghdad

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Student protesters took to the streets of Baghdad on Sunday as part of the ongoing demonstrations against the government.

Footage shows the protesters marching with large Iraqi flags, while chanting slogans, before arriving to Tahrir Square.

The unrest began in Iraq in October, amid anger over corruption and economic inequality. Over 400 protesters have been killed and thousands more injured during protests.

On December 1, parliament approved the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi who was forced to step down under pressure from demonstrators.

