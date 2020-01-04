Iraq: Thousands gather for Soleimani’s and al-Muhandis’ funeral in Baghdad

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of people have taken to the streets of Baghdad on Saturday to pay their respects to Iranian Quds Force General Qassem Soleimani and the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi.

The funeral procession of Soleimani and Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, comes a day after they were killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport.

Soleimani’s body is expected to be transported to Tehran where another funeral will take place on Sunday, January 5, before being buried in his hometown of Kerman.

The Pentagon released a statement confirming the US had carried out the airstrike at the order of US President Donald Trump, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect US personnel abroad.” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said “severe revenge awaits the criminal attack.”

Video ID: 20200104-006

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200104-006

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly