Iraq: Thousands join anti-government protest in Basra

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of protesters including large numbers of students took to the streets of Basra as part of ongoing anti-government demonstrations on Sunday. Footage shows activists chanting slogan as they march through the city.

The unrest in Iraq began last October amid anger over corruption and economic inequality. Over 400 protesters have been killed and thousands more injured in clashes with security forces. Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned from his post on December 1.

Video ID: 20200126-043

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200126-043

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly