Iraq: Thousands join funeral procession for PMF deputy leader al-Muhandis in Basra

Thousands flooded the streets of the southern Iraqi city of Basra for the funeral procession of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) deputy leader Mohammed Ali Ebrahimi, also known as Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, on Tuesday.

Footage shows mourners accompanying al-Muhandis’ coffin as it was paraded around Basra.

Al-Muhandis was killed alongside Iranian Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike near Baghdad’s airport on Friday.

