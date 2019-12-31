-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iraq: Thousands march in memory of US strike victims in capital
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Thousands of people gathered in Baghdad on Tuesday to pay homage to the Kataib Hezbollah militia fighters killed by US airstrikes over the weekend, before dozens of protesters broke into the US embassy compound in the Iraqi capital.
Footage shows people gathering and marching as they hold Iraqi and Kataib Hezbollah flags.
People who attended the procession were reportedly among the protesters who subsequently stormed the US embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone.
US Secretary Defence, Mark Esper, said on Monday that F-15 Strike Eagles fighter jets hit five targets linked to Kataib Hezbollah, three in western Iraq and two in eastern Syria. An alleged 25 Kataib Hezbollah fighters were killed by the strikes.
The strikes came after Washington accused Kataib Hezbollah of a rocket attack that killed a US civilian contractor and injured four US servicemen and two members of the Iraqi security forces near Kirkuk.
Video ID: 20191231-012
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191231-012
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly