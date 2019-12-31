Iraq: Thousands march in memory of US strike victims in capital

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands of people gathered in Baghdad on Tuesday to pay homage to the Kataib Hezbollah militia fighters killed by US airstrikes over the weekend, before dozens of protesters broke into the US embassy compound in the Iraqi capital.

Footage shows people gathering and marching as they hold Iraqi and Kataib Hezbollah flags.

People who attended the procession were reportedly among the protesters who subsequently stormed the US embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone.

US Secretary Defence, Mark Esper, said on Monday that F-15 Strike Eagles fighter jets hit five targets linked to Kataib Hezbollah, three in western Iraq and two in eastern Syria. An alleged 25 Kataib Hezbollah fighters were killed by the strikes.

The strikes came after Washington accused Kataib Hezbollah of a rocket attack that killed a US civilian contractor and injured four US servicemen and two members of the Iraqi security forces near Kirkuk.

