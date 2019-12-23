Iraq: thousands rally ahead of naming interim PM

Iraqi lawmakers have missed another deadline to choose a prime minister. The country has been gripped by weeks of protests, with over 400 people killed in the crackdown by security forces. Protests continue, with demonstrators saying they want the entire political establishment thrown out.

