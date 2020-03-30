-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Iraq: US-led coalition hands over Kirkuk base to Iraqi forces
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The US-led coalition handed over a ‘K1’ military base to the Iraqi forces in Kirkuk, Sunday.
Footage shows coalition’s and Iraqi military officials attending the ceremony and signing papers sealing the transfer.
US Colonel Miles Cakins said that the transfer was being planned for months with other withdrawals yet to come.
Saad Harbiyeh, Staff General and Commander of Kirkuk Operations added: “the Iraqi forces are ready without any advice to carry out their duties, whether southwest of Kirkuk or in the city of Kirkuk and anywhere else for their professionalism and high training.”
The Kirkuk base becomes the third one, after al-Qaim and Qayyarah, handed over to the Iraqi Security Forces by the US-led coalition in the last two weeks.
The al-Qaim withdrawal, which was the first one, came after several rocket attacks in Iraq targeted the bases with the US-led coalition personnel, killing several people, with the US blaming Iranian-backed forces for the attacks.
Video ID: 20200329-036
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200329-036
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly