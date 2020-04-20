Iraq: Volunteers step up efforts to feed the poor

Poverty is on the rise in Iraq as more cases of COVID-19 are reported.

Daily wage earners are being forced to stay at home because of the lockdown there.

Volunteers are helping some of the millions struggling without an income.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Iraq #IraqLockdown #IraqPoverty