Iraq: We tried to stop it – Iraqi PM condemns US airstrikes on Iran-backed forces

Prime Minister of Iraq, Adel Abdul Mahdi, commented on the US airstrikes on targets belonging to an Iran-backed group in Iraq and Syria, speaking in Baghdad on Monday.

“We tried to tackle it and stop it, but there was an insistence,” he said, adding “this will lead to grave consequences, which we will, hopefully, be able to handle.”

“There are actually big numbers of martyrs and wounded,” stressed Adel Abdul Mahdi.

US Secretary Defence, Mark Esper, earlier said that F-15 Strike Eagles fighter jets hit five targets linked to Kataib Hezbollah, three in western Iraq and two in eastern Syria.

The strikes came after Washington accused Kataib Hezbollah of a rocket attack that killed a US civilian contractor and injured four US service and two members of Iraqi security forces near Kirkuk.

