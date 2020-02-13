-
Iraq: Women take to Basra streets in memory of slain protesters
Iraqi women marched in Basra on Thursday in memory of women killed during recent protests in the Iraqi city.
Footage shows women marching, chanting and holding pictures of women killed in recent protests.
Women have recently been the target of criticism for their role in the opposition movement. Government-supporting cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr ordered men and women to hold separate demonstrations.
His comments prompted Thursday’s protests nationwide.
The unrest in Iraq began last October amid anger over corruption and economic inequality. Over 400 protesters have been killed and thousands more injured in clashes with security forces. Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned from his post on December 1.
