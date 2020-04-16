-
Iraq: Yazidis celebrate New Year at home amid coronavirus restrictions
Thousands of Yazidis in Iraq were forced to stay home as they celebrate the Yazidi New Year with their families amid coronavirus restrictions on Wednesday.
Footage shows a Yazidi family lightning candles, enjoying fruits and sweets on New Year’s Eve in the town of Sinjar, northern Iraq.
Each year, thousands of members of the Yazidi community in traditional attire flock to the holy shrine of Lalesh in northern Iraq to observe the beginning of their new year. But this year’s celebrations have been cancelled as Iraqi authorities banned all public gatherings in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
Yazidis believe God’s preeminent angel Melek Taus, which translates to Peacock Angel, descended to earth on a Wednesday, marking the first day of the year in April.
Video ID: 20200416-029
