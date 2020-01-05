Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops | DW News

The Iraqi parliament has voted to ask the government to end the agreement to host US troops in Iraq. The move would essentially oust US troops from Iraq. Some 5 thousand US troops are currently serving in different regions of Iraq. Washington sent troops there more than four years ago to help defeat the so-called Islamic State. The Baghdad government accused the US of violating its sovereignty by carrying out the airstrike on its soil.

