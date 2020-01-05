Share
0 0 0 0

Iraqi parliament votes to expel US troops | DW News

5 hours ago

The Iraqi parliament has voted to ask the government to end the agreement to host US troops in Iraq. The move would essentially oust US troops from Iraq. Some 5 thousand US troops are currently serving in different regions of Iraq. Washington sent troops there more than four years ago to help defeat the so-called Islamic State. The Baghdad government accused the US of violating its sovereignty by carrying out the airstrike on its soil.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Iraq

Leave a Comment