Iraqi President Salih appoints Adnan al-Zurfi as new PM-designate

about 1 hour ago

Iraq’s President Barham Salih has appointed Adnan al-Zurfi, the former governor of Najaf, as the new prime minister.
Al-Zurfi’s mandate is to hold early elections to end the political unrest that has dogged Iraq for months.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

