Iraqi President Salih appoints Adnan al-Zurfi as new PM

Iraqi President Barham Salih has appointed Adnan al-Zurfi as the country’s new prime minister-designate, in the latest bid to resolve a months-long political crisis.

Al-Zurfi heads the Nasr parliamentary grouping of former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

His appointment on Tuesday came more than two weeks after former Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi withdrew his candidacy for the post, accusing political parties of obstructing him.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad, Iraq.

