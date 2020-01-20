Iraqi protesters and security forces clash in anti-government demonstrations

“The protesters feel like the majority of their demands have not been met by the Iraqi government and they’ve been saying that they will stay in the streets until then.” Anti-government demonstrations have been taking place in Iraq since October. But last Monday, protesters told the government it had one week to meet their demands or they would escalate. Pesha Magid reports.

