Iraqi security forces kill at least three protesters in Baghdad

At least three Iraqi protesters have been killed in Baghdad, where security forces used tear gas and live ammunition as they moved in to break down barricades.

At least one other person is believed to have died in the central city of Karbala. Many more people are injured.

Further south, demonstrators tried to cut off the main highway to the oil-rich province of Basra.

Al Jazeera’s Imran Khan and Osama Bin Javaid report.

