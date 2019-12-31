Iraqi Shiite militia supporters attack US embassy compound in Baghdad

Iraqi militia fighters and their supporters enraged by US strikes on an Iran-backed Iraqi militia attacked the US embassy compound in Baghdad on Tuesday, hurling stones, smashing a main door and setting fire to a reception area as security forces and US guards fired tear gas at the protesters.

