Iraqis slam restrictions for businesses amid pandemic

Iraq has partly lifted a curfew it imposed on March 17 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Some businesses are now allowed to open during the day, though the lockdown remains in place at night and during weekends.

But even before the restrictions were eased, people had found ways to stay in business.

Al Jazeera’s Simona Foltyn reports from Baghdad.

